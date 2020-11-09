Joe Biden, the new president-elect of the United States, on Monday announced the formation of a task force of medical experts to plan his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The transition Covid-19 advisory board would guide preparations of Biden’s federal response to the coronavirus pandemic until he assumes office in January, according to a statement.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said.

“The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations,” Biden added.

The board would be comprised of scientists and public health experts and led by the doctors David Kessler, Vivek Murthy, and Marcella Nunez-Smith.

With 9.9 million cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide, according to data by the Johns Hopkins University. The US also has the highest numbers of fatalities at 237,000 virus-related deaths in a population of about 330 million.

Biden routinely slammed President Donald Trump for the current administration’s handling of the crisis.

As Biden plots his presidential transition, Trump is still refusing to concede the election and has launched a flurry of court filings challenging the result.

Analysts are sceptical that Trump’s legal challenges could affect the outcome in any significant way, and there is no indication of widespread voter fraud, which Trump claims is behind his election loss.

