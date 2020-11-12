The United States vice president-elect, Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, has reportedly quit his law firm job for a White House role.

The 56-year-old has left his private law practice to focus on his role at the White House. At the Law firm DLA Piper, he practised law in intellectual property and technology and its media, sports and entertainment sector, according to the firm’s website.

According to Wionews when the Biden administration takes over, Emhoff would break new ground as America`s first `second gentleman`.

Emhoff has been on leave from his law firm DLA Piper since Kamala Harris joined the Biden ticket. AP reports that Emhoff`s decision reflects the Biden administration`s focus on avoiding potential ethical issues, in sharp contrast with the current Trump administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria