The Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Special Duties, Doyin Adebowale has said that students are being used for domestic chores under the guise of carrying out practicals for agricultural studies.

Following this revelation, the State government warned teachers in the state against using students for domestic chores in their private homes and farms.

According to Adebowale, any teacher caught taking undue advantage of students in the guise of education would be sanctioned severely.

Efficient workers and labourers should be hired to work on farmlands and houses instead of students, Mr Adebowale stated.

“We gathered that some teachers in schools in rural areas have formed the habit of using pupils to work in their private farms under the guise of doing agricultural practicals. Some send female pupils to be cooking for them.

“We are sending a warning to teachers to desist from such act. Our office will not hesitate to prosecute any teacher found abusing our children.

“The government is not asking the teachers not to instil discipline. The government does not interfere in the running of schools but we insist the students must participate in agricultural practicals in the school farms.

” We are going to monitor the schools and whoever is found wanting will be sanctioned.

“We will follow the law to sanction teachers. If you take pupils home to go and cook for you, to work in your private farms. We will invoke the law. We recognised the sacrifice of genuine teachers.

” We insist that nobody will take advantage of our children. Hire private hands to work on your farms. Whoever is caught will not find it funny.”

Speaking to the newsmen, the chairman Ondo state chapter of the NUT, Victor Okomo, described the allegation as false, saying that it might be speculation. He buttressed that in this digital age, teachers no longer do that. Mr Okomo also added that the union is in support of sanctioning any teacher caught.

“Teachers don’t do that again. We do not believe it is happening in our schools. We have extra lessons and no time for the pupils to go to any homes. It might be speculation,” Okomo stated.

