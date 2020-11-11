By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday said that he had ordered for all the assets belonging to the Imo Transport Company, ITC, in the thirty six states of the federation to be recovered.

The governor also said that he had inaugurated an eight-member committee at government House in Owerri, to carry out this operation.

Uzodimma said that he took the decision because fraudulent individuals have hijacked the ITC assets.

He said among the assets to be recovered included the parks, lands and others.

The members of the Uzodimma’s recovery committee were, Mr. Onyekachi Ibezim (Chairman), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kazeem Adefisoye, Mr. Chibuzor Nwoke, Chief Emmanuel Ndukwe, Mr. Nwogu Emeka Mathew, Mr. Kenneth Nwachukwu, Princess Chioma Okafor and Mr. Vitalis Ugochukwu.

The governor said: “We have charged the members of the newly inaugurated Interim Management Committee of Imo State Transport Corporation (ITC) to go after all the stolen assets of the company, recover them from wherever they are found and whoever that is with them.

“The members are to recover all lands belonging to ITC that are within and outside Imo State, including all the parks belonging to ITC that are spread in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

“I further enjoined the committee to recover and rehabilitate all abandoned structures owned by ITC anywhere they are located.

“I encouraged the committee to take a critical look at the ITC nominal roll and retire all the criminals among them, remove the fraudulent individuals there and restore the past glory of ITC.”

He continued: “For emphasis, the goal set for the committee has become expedient because most of the past managers of the company went there, enriched themselves, impoverished the company and established parallel companies using the assets and finances of ITC.

“Regrettably, the attitude made ITC which was once found everywhere in Nigeria, blossoming as a going concern, to crumble – a situation that destroyed and diminished the lofty vision of late Dee Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe, the first civilian Governor of old Imo State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria