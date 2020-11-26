By Alex Raskin Sports News Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:07 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 12:16 EST, 25 November 2020

Vanderbilt women’s soccer goaltender Sarah Fuller is in consideration to become the school football team’s new place kicker, potentially making her the first woman to play in a ‘Power 5’ conference game.

Head football coach Derek Mason told 102.5 The Game in Nashville on Wednesday that Fuller ‘is an option for us.’

The winless Commodores have struggled on special teams since kicker Oren Milstein opted out of the season. Junior Pierson Cooke has made only 3 of 7 attempts this year, while another junior, Javan Rice, has yet to appear in a single game.

Despite the challenges on special teams, Mason’s consideration of Fuller reportedly resulted from several Commodores players being forced to quarantine due to close contacts with people infected with COVID-19, according to the Vanderbilt Hustler.

Vanderbilt women’s soccer goaltender Sarah Fuller (pictured) is in consideration to become the school football team’s new place kicker, potentially making her the first woman to play in a ‘Power 5’ conference game

Head football coach Derek Mason confirmed Wednesday that Fuller could kick Saturday

The winless Commodores have struggled on special teams since kicker Oren Milstein opted out of the season. Junior Pierson Cooke (left) has made only 3 of 7 attempts this year, while another junior, Javan Rice (right), has yet to appear in a single game

Despite the challenges on special teams, Mason’s consideration of Fuller reportedly resulted from several Commodores players being forced to quarantine due to close contacts with people infected with COVID-19, according to the Vanderbilt Hustler’s Simon Gibbs

Fuller is coming off her first season starting for the Commodores women’s soccer team, which won the Southeastern Conference title.

The Vanderbilt Hustler first reported the possibility of Fuller kicking for the football team, adding that she attended a recent practice in full pads, but did not actually attempt any field goals.

‘Right now, we’re just looking at all options,’ Mason told The Game on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Missouri.

‘For us, talking to Sarah, she’s a champ, and no pun intended. Just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer… She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. Right now, that’s where we sit.’

Fuller (second from the right) is coming off her first season starting for the Commodores women’s soccer team, which won the Southeastern Conference title

Katie Hnida (left) became the first woman to score in a Division I-A bowl game in 2000 while kicking for Colorado, and later transferred to New Mexico, where she played three seasons. Previously, kicker Liz Heaston (right) became the first woman to score at the college level in 1997 when she made four extra points for Willamette University over two games

Fuller would not be the first woman to play college football.

Kicker Liz Heaston became the first woman to score at the college level in 1997 when she made four extra points for Willamette University over two games.

Katie Hnida became the first woman to score in a Division I-A bowl game in 2000 while kicking for Colorado, and later transferred to New Mexico, where she played three seasons.

In February of 2019, free safety Toni Harris accepted a scholarship offer to play football at Central Methodist University in Missouri, becoming the first female player who did not play kicker or punter to sign a letter of intent.

More recently, US soccer star Carli Lloyd practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, and even hit 55-yard field goal attempt.

As her trainer James Galanis told Fox Sports, Lloyd was actually approached by multiple teams after video of kick went viral. One team, which Galanis would not name, offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game last year.