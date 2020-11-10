ROME—St. John Paul II knew about allegations of sexual misconduct by Theodore McCarrick but named him archbishop of Washington, D.C. anyway, according to a long-awaited Vatican report published Tuesday.

According to the Vatican report, the late Cardinal John O’Connor of New York wrote to the Vatican’s envoy in 1999 that Mr. McCarrick was known to share his bed with adult seminarians; that a priest had accused him of having sexual relations with another priest; and that anonymous letters had accused him of pedophilia. The information…