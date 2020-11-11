Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

A VICTIM of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) alleged brutality, Godwin Ukude, yesterday narrated his sordid experience before the Delta State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality and Ex-judicial Killings.

He said the sequence of events led to the disappearance of Counsellor Ikporo arrested in August 2019.

Ikporo was last seen in August 2019 after he was allegedly arrested by SARS team alongside the witness and another victim.

Ikporo’s father, Christopher Ikporo, had lodged a petition with the panel about his missing son.

Ukude, a bricklayer, recalled that on August 8, 2019, after closing from work, he was arrested by a SARS team alongside Ikporo and another friend and taken to the operatives’ office at Issele-Azagba in a black Lexus sport utility vehicle.

The victim said they were beaten with rods during interrogation.

Ukude identified the SARS team leader as Ijeogu, a native of Agbor, and described him as a light-complexioned officer with a white beard who limped.

The victims said the bungalow where he and his friends were incarcerated was next to a shrine, adding that goat meat was served to inmates in the night every day.

“It was not a police station. In the bush behind SARS office was a shrine. At 1 a.m every night, goat meat was brought to us. I didn’t partake in the eating because I suspected it was used as rituals.”

He said many exotic cars were parked in the compound, adding that in the cell, many internet fraudsters were kept.

Ukude also said the team leader shot Ikporo at SARS office in the leg after he protested their innocence.

He said the SARS team dispossessed him of his Infinix Hot 6 while Ikporo’s two phones and money were also taken away and never returned.

The victim said he parted with N70,000 as bail to secure his release.

Counsel to the respondent, Mr. F. M. Odunna, while cross-examining the witness, told the panel that August 8 was a special day because it was the day cult groups, such as Eiye and Black Axe in Delta State, initiated their members.

Panel Chairman Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd.) adjourned the matter till November 16 for continuation of the matter.