While the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, people living in the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State and medical workers said their concern is how to access basic healthcare.

From June 30 to August 26, doctors working at government health facilities in the state under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) downed tools.

The doctors said they decided to embark on the strike to protest manpower shortages and poor working condition in spite of the biting COVID-19 pandemic.