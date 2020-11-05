By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire has gutted tank farm at Oando depot along Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia Lagos State.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has swung into action to put the fire out.

The agency has activated its emergency response plan and all relevant stakeholders have commenced appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents.

The Agency urged Lagosians to remain calm.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Related