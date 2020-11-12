Daily News

VIDEO: Moment Obaseki’s ADC collapses during inauguration

By
0
video:-moment-obaseki’s-adc-collapses-during-inauguration
Views: Visits 2

Loading…

Discussion about this post

Customs, NESREA disagree over content of abandoned container-load of suspected toxic waste

Previous article

Triumphant entry: Unilag VC, Prof Ogundipe, returns to office (VIDEOs)

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News