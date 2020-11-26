Niger Delta militants are shutting down oil production in the region. In the attached video, some youths were seen shutting down an oil drilling facility in Delta State and threatening to shut some more. No reason was given by the militants for shutting down the facility. It is unclear when this happened.

See the video below

This will not be the first time Niger Delta militants will shut down oil production facility. In 2016, a year after President Muhammadu Buhari took over power, members of a militant group called the Niger Delta Avengers shut down facilities owned by one of the world’s biggest oil companies, Chevron.

The Avengers demanded that foreign oil companies leave the Niger delta. The militants also said that they were fighting to protect the environment and to win locals a bigger share of the profits.

Later that same year, the Niger Delta militants bombed three pipelines in Bayelsa state by the same Niger Delta Avengers who claimed to be behind the attack. The were demanding that a greater share of oil wealth be spent on ending poverty in local communities.

The Avengers said it had blown up three trunk lines carrying 300,000 barrels of oil a day to Shell’s Bonny export terminal in the state thus severely disrupted crude production.

