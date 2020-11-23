Daily News

VIDEO: UK Parliament begins #EndSARS protest fallout debate

By
0
video:-uk-parliament-begins-#endsars-protest-fallout-debate
Views: Visits 18

The United Kingdom Parliament has begun a debate on the fallout of the #EndSARS protest that generated a lot of talking points from most parts of the world.

Having gathered well over 200,000 the UK Parliament set aside a debate to weigh into what went down on 20th October 2020, where an encounter between the peaceful protesters and the formation of military personnel have continued to generate controversies.

The military, which had changed its narrative more than once on its involvement on the said night, continues to remain in the eyes of the storm of whether a live bullets were used on the harmless protesters or not.

Minister of Communications, Pantami, loses 13-yr-old daughter

Previous article

Again, herdsmen invade Falae’s farm, chase away workers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News