World News

Vienna Attack Probe Focuses on Shooter’s Associates

By
0
vienna-attack-probe-focuses-on-shooter’s-associates
Views: Visits 5

VIENNA—Austrian authorities said they are investigating whether the lone gunman who killed four people and wounded many more during a rampage through the center of the capital got help from like-minded Islamist radicals.

Police in Austria and neighboring Switzerland have arrested 16 people they say have connections to the shooter, 20-year-old Austrian citizen Kujtim Fejzulai, who was killed by police nine minutes after opening fire Monday night in the streets of Vienna. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Honduras Extends State of Alert as Tropical Storm Eta Hits

Previous article

Teacher’s Slaying Becomes Unsettling Civics Lesson in France’s Schools

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News