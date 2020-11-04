VIENNA—Austrian authorities said they are investigating whether the lone gunman who killed four people and wounded many more during a rampage through the center of the capital got help from like-minded Islamist radicals.

Police in Austria and neighboring Switzerland have arrested 16 people they say have connections to the shooter, 20-year-old Austrian citizen Kujtim Fejzulai, who was killed by police nine minutes after opening fire Monday night in the streets of Vienna. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

…