At least seven people are thought to have been killed with several others injured in multiple gun and suspected suicide attacks near a synagogue in Vienna.

A huge manhunt is currently underway for several attackers armed with rifles with police confirming shootings at six different locations, starting near the synagogue at 8pm local time. They are believed to have exchanged fire with the attackers.

One attacker is thought to have ‘blown themselves up’ during the rampage with another arrested and one shot dead by police. A police officer is also thought to have been shot and seriously injured.

The rampage comes on the last evening before Austria goes into lockdown, with bars and restaurants in the country closed from midnight tonight.

Shocking footage showing a man carrying an assault rifle and sprinting through the streets of Vienna and firing off shots was shared on social media, though it is unclear if he is the gunman behind the attack. More distressing footage appears to show the moment a man is shot by the attacker.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a ‘hideous terrorist attack’.

He tweeted: ‘We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety.

‘Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack. I am glad that our police officers have already been able to eliminate a perpetrator. We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means.’

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF: ‘At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack.’

He added that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people and that all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.

A man carrying an assault rifle and believed to be the gunman who carried out the rampage in Vienna on Monday evening

A photo shared on social media purportedly showing some of the suspects behind the rampage being arrested by police officers

Although yet to be confirmed, this is thought to be a photo taken near the scene of where the shots rang out

Women run away from the first district near the state opera, central Vienna as shots ring out following several attacks in the city

Police control a person as they patrol in central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue

Police officers search a car amid the manhunt in Vienna this evening. Several attackers are being sought after shootings at six locations

Austrian police men search two civilians, not thought to be behind the attack, as part of the manhunt following the shootings

A heavily armed policeman stands guard at Schwedenplatz place in the center of Vienna on November 2 following a shooting in the city center

Armed policemen control persons inside a car near the Schwedenplatz in the center of Vienna following the shootings this evening

Armed policemen stand witha a dog near the State Opera in the center of Vienna this evening while the manhunt continues

Police urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport in the city. They also said trams and buses were not stopping and urged social media users not to post videos of the police operation, so as not to endanger officers.

Photos and videos from the scene show police officers searching restaurants, cars and people as part of the manhunt.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting took place in the street where the city’s main synagogue is located but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted.

The synagogue was already closed at the time of the shooting, Deutsch tweeted. A neighbouring restaurant was also closed.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below his window.

‘They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,’ Hofmeister said.

‘All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown,’ he added. ‘As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out.’

Footage believed to be taken near the scene showed people ducking and weaving as they run for cover, with shots ringing out.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Europe would not bow to terrorists following the shootings in Vienna on Monday in which at least two people including one attacker died and several more were injured.

“We French share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the attack in Vienna,” Macron tweeted in both French and German.

Police vehicles block a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna. A large part of central Vienna is closed off

Vienna police said in a Twitter post there had been ‘six different shooting locations’ with ‘one deceased person’ and ‘several injured’

Armed policemen stand guard in front of the main entrance of the State Opera in the center of Vienna this evening following the shootings

The rampage comes on the last evening before Austria goes into lockdown, with bars and restaurants in the country closed from midnight tonight

Austria’s top security official said authorities believe there were several attackers involved and the incident was ongoing

One attacker was ‘dead’ and another ‘on the run’, with one police officer being seriously injured. Police later confirmed there were several attackers

Police urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport in the city. Police said trams and buses were not stopping and urged social media users not to post videos of the police operation

An Austrian policeman overlooks an area in Vienna after a shooting in the city centre. Multiple gunshots were fired in central Vienna on Monday evening, police said, while media reported that there had been an attack close to a synagogue

Police block a street near Schwedenplatz square after a shooting in Vienna, Austria this evening, with at least one person dead

Armed police officers walk through the streets of Vienna after this evening’s attack, with a manhunt said to be underway

Shocking footage believed to be taken near the scene showing people ducking and weaving as they run for cover, with shots ringing out

“After France, it is a friendly nation that has been attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We will concede nothing.”

Germany’s foreign ministry said Monday that ‘we cannot give in to hate that is supposed to divide our societies’ following shootings in Austrian capital Vienna that left two dead, including one attacker, and several injured.

‘Even if we can’t yet foresee the extent of the terror, our thoughts are with the wounded and the victims in these difficult hours,’ the ministry wrote on Twitter, calling the news from neighbouring Austria.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were first fired shortly after 8pm local time.

Another Austrian newspaper reported that the attack was on the street that houses the city’s main synagogue.

The attack comes just four days after a knife-wielding Tunisian man beheaded a woman and killed two other people in Nice, France before being shot by police.

Brahim Aoussaoui, 21, allegedly beheaded Nadine Devillers, 60, slit the throat of sexton Vincent Loques, 55, and stabbed mother-of-three Simone Barreto Silva, 44, to death in the horrifying attack.

Timeline of terror: How Europe has been decimated by extremist attacks in recent years

October 29 2020 – Nice stabbing

Brahim Aoussaoui, 21, allegedly beheaded Nadine Devillers, 60, slit the throat of sexton Vincent Loques, 55, and stabbed mother-of-three Simone Barreto Silva, 44, to death in a horrifying attack in Nice

A woman was beheaded and three other people killed in a knife attack at Nice Notre-Dame Basilica on October 29.

Brahim Aoussaoui, 21, allegedly beheaded Nadine Devillers, 60, slit the throat of sexton Vincent Loques, 55, and stabbed mother-of-three Simone Barreto Silva, 44, to death in the horrifying attack.

Aoussaoui transited through Italy last month en route to France.

During the attack last week, Aoussaoui arrived in Nice at around 6.30am via the railway station, where he quickly changed his clothes.

CCTV then showed him arriving in the church at 8.30am and staying there for nearly half an hour.

French anti-terror prosecutors said Aoussaoui attacked worshippers in the heart of the Mediterranean resort city with a foot-long blade.

October 16 2020 – Beheading of Samuel Paty in France

History teacher Samuel Paty (pictured) was decapitated for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics class discussion on free speech on October 16

History teacher Samuel Paty was decapitated for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics class discussion on free speech on October 16.

He became the subject of an online hate campaign over his choice of lesson material – the same images which unleashed a bloody assault by Islamist gunmen on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago.

The father of one of Paty’s pupils, who started the social media campaign even though his daughter was not in class when the cartoons were shown, is among seven people charged over the attack.

He had exchanged messages with the killer, 18-year-old Chechnya-born Abdullakh Anzorov, via WhatsApp in the days leading up to the murder.

Ricard said that two teenagers – aged 14 and 15 – were also among the those being prosecuted for their part in a group who shared €300-350 (£270-£315) offered by the killer to help identify Paty.

The pair stayed with Anzorov for more than two hours waiting for the 47-year-old father of one even after the killer told them he wanted to ‘humiliate and strike’ Paty over the Muhammad caricatures, seen as offensive by many Muslims.

Anzorov decapitated Paty with a knife and tweeted an image of the teacher’s severed head on Twitter before he was shot dead by police.

French President Emmanuel Macron watched the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty being carried into the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event in Paris last night

October 12 2020 – Zagreb shooting

Danijel Bezuk, 22, fired shots at a Croatian government building using an assault rifle.

Bezuk wounded a police officer in the attack before taking his own life.

October 4 2020 – Dresden stabbing

One German tourist was stabbed to death and another injured in an attack in Dresden on October 4.

Abdullah AHH, 20 – a young Syrian ISIS supporter – was arrested.

He was previously jailed for two years and nine months in 2018 as an 18-year-old and was released from jail just five days before he allegedly attacked and wounded the visitors from western Germany in downtown Dresden.

The victims, one aged 53 and the other 55, were German men from the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia on vacation in Dresden, according to the police.

They were severely injured in the knife attack and the 55-year-old later died.

Syrian ISIS supporter Abdullah AHH (pictured), 20, was arrested after a tourist was stabbed to death and another seriously injured in the eastern German city of Dresden on October 4, authorities said today

September 25 2020 – Stabbing in Paris outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine

Two people were stabbed with a meat cleaver in Paris on September 25 this year.

The attack happened near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, where Islamist militants carried out a deadly attack in 2015.

The September attack was dubbed an ‘act of Islamist terrorism’ by France’s interior minister and two suspects were arrested separately shortly after the stabbing.

Police arrested two men – a ‘main perpetrator’ and another suspect – after one was spotted with blood dripping from his clothes near the Opera Bastille. The other was stopped at a Metro station.

The main suspect is said to be an 18-year-old called Ali, who was known to the police, while the second man was described as a 33-year-old Algerian.

Three others were also later detained in relation to the attack, a judicial source said.

Two people were stabbed with a meat cleaver in Paris on September 25 this year. Pictured: A suspect being detained after the attack

‘Knife-obsessed’ terrorist Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police after stabbing two people in Streatham in February

February 2 2020 – Streatham stabbing

‘Knife-obsessed’ terrorist Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police after stabbing two people in Streatham in February.

He went on a rampage in south London, stabbing a man in his 40s in the stomach and a female cyclist in her 50s in the back, though both survived.

Amman, from Harrow, was automatically released from prison just a few days before the attack.

He was jailed for three years and four months in December 2018 after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing terrorist documents.

The then-18-year-old fantasised about carrying out a terror attack with a blade or with acid while riding a moped and also shared Al Qaeda propaganda on a WhatsApp group used by his family.

Wearing a fake suicide vest, Amman stole a £3.99 blade from a convenience store and stabbed the man, in his 40s, in the stomach before knifing a female cyclist, in her 50s, in the back.

Armed police were on the scene within minutes, having been following him because they suspected he was going to launch a terrorist attack imminently. After he failed to stop, Amman was shot dead outside a Boots chemist.

After the rampage, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further plans for ‘fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences’ on Monday.

A Whitehall source claimed he was released despite concerns because the law didn’t give them the power to keep him in jail.

Amman (pictured on the floor) went on a rampage in south London, stabbing a man in his 40s in the stomach and a female cyclist in her 50s in the back, though both survived

June 2, 2019 – Murder of Walter Luebcke

Walter Luebcke, who was known to have pro-migrant views, was found dead at his home in the city of Kassel on June 2, 2019.

Luebcke – who was a politician and colleague of Chancellor Angela Merkel – had been shot dead at close range by a single shot to the head.

An autopsy ruled out suicide as a cause of death in what appeared to be an assassination-style hit.

German neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst, 46, admitted to the killing.

Federal prosecutors have said Ernst was motivated by ‘racism and xenophobia’ when he shot Luebcke in the head.

Walter Luebcke, who was known to have pro-migrant views, was found dead at his home in the city of Kassel on June 2, 2019

May 24, 2019 – Lyon bomb explosion

Thirteen people – including a young girl – were wounded after nail bomb went off outside a bakery in Lyon on May 24.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and police at the time said he was a suspect bomber.

He had been the target of an extensive manhunt after the explosive device was placed in front of the bakery near the corner of two crowded pedestrian streets in the historic centre of Lyon.

Police circulated photos of the suspect on Twitter, leading to ‘several dozen’ calls from people with information.

Sources close to the investigation suspected the explosive was acetone peroxide, or APEX, a volatile compound used in the deadly Paris attacks on November 13, 2015.

Investigators recovered small screws, ball bearings and batteries along with a printed circuit and a remote-controlled trigger device. Officials later said the charge was relatively weak.

Thirteen people were wounded in the blast – eight women, four men and a 10-year-old girl – of whom 11 needed hospital treatment.

March 18, 2019 – Dutch tram shooting

Gokmen Tanis, 38, shot four people dead in a gun attack on a Dutch tram on March 18.

He was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder with a terrorist motive over an attack on a tram near Utrech central station.

Tanis carried out his attack by shooting people from close range with a silenced pistol on a tram in the Dutch city around 10.45am.

One victim, a 19-year-old woman, was shot while talking on the phone with her boss. Another was shot as she leaped from the tram, Dutch News reported.

Tanis then got off the tram and shot another person sitting behind the wheel of a car before fleeing.

Several people reported hearing Tanis shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he fired the shots, while he also left behind a note in a stolen car which said ‘I’m doing this for my belief. You are killing Muslims.

‘You want to take our belief away from us, but it won’t work.’

Five people were injured in total, four of whom later died of their wounds.

Recent violent attacks by radicalised mentally ill people are ‘impossible to distinguish’ from terrorism, a new report by Europol has warned. Gokmen Tanis (above), 38, who shot four people dead on a tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, on March 18, 2019, was convicted for terrorism – but his personality disorder played an important part in motivating him to carry out the attack

August 10, 2019 – Bærum mosque shooting

A gunman injured one man when he opened fire on the Al-Noor Islamic Centre, just outside of Oslo.

Philip Manshaus, a 21-year-old Norwegian, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the for terrorism and murder.

He is also accused of killing his younger stepsister while she slept in her bed. She suffered a gunshot to her chest and three bullets to her head.

October 3, 2019 – Paris police headquarters stabbing

October 9, 2019 – Halle synagogue shooting

November 29, 2019 – London Bridge stabbing

April 7, 2018 – A man drives a van into a group of people sitting outside a restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster in Germany, killing several of them before taking his own life, police say.

March 23, 2018 – A gunman kills three people in southwestern France after holding up a car, firing on police and taking hostages in a supermarket, screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’. Security forces storm the building and kill him.

Aug. 17, 2017 – A van ploughs into crowds in the heart of Barcelona, killing at least 13 people, a regional official says, in what police said they were treating as a terrorist attack.

June 3, 2017 – Three attackers ram a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then stab revellers in nearby bars, killing eight people and injuring at least 48. Islamic State says its militants are responsible.

May 22, 2017 – A suicide bomber kills 22 children and adults and wounds 59 at a packed concert hall in the English city of Manchester, as crowds begin to leave a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

April 7, 2017 – A truck drives into a crowd on a shopping street and crashes into a department store in central Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 15 in what police call a terrorist attack.

March 22, 2017 – An attacker stabs a policeman near the British parliament in London after a car ploughs into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge. Six people die, including the assailant and the policeman, and at least 20 are injured in what police call a ‘marauding terrorist attack’.

Dec. 19, 2016 – A truck ploughs into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says authorities are assuming it was a terrorist attack.

July 26, 2016 – Two attackers kill a priest with a blade and seriously wound another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by French police. French President Francois Hollande says the two hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

July 22, 2016 – An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman apparently acting alone kills at least nine people in Munich. The teenager had no Islamist ties but was obsessed with mass killings. The attack was carried out on the fifth anniversary of twin attacks by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik that killed 77 people.

July 14, 2016 – A gunman drives a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring scores more in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The attacker is identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman.

March 22, 2016 – Three Islamic State suicide bombers, all Belgian nationals, blow themselves up at Brussels airport and in a metro train in the Belgian capital, killing 32 people. Police find links with attacks in Paris the previous November.

Nov. 13, 2015 – Paris is rocked by multiple, near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people die and 368 are wounded. Islamic State claims responsibility. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French.