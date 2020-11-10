By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Ibusa community in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State has been thrown into confusion after a member of the community’s vigilante group killed a 13-year old boy and injured two others.

The boy identified as Monday Okpara, and the others according to a dependable source, were shot by the Vigilante member who was invited by a landlord to arrest his tenant for receiving visitors.

The community source who pleaded anonymity said the tenant paid deaf ears to the landlord’s warning, insisting that the landlord could not dictate to him on the number of visitors he should receive when he was not owing rent.

The source said the landlord who perceived the tenant as a stubborn person, brought in the vigilante to arrest him, adding that “in the process, the tenant called his friends, who went to the vigilant office to resolve the matter.

“While the tenant was inside the office with some vigilante members, one of the vigilante members engaged his friends outside and before we could know it, he fired a shot, killing one boy on the spot and injured two others.

“The deceased is 13 years old while the injured is 17 years. As I speak to you, one of them is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

The vigilante member who shot them is now on the run but the Police are looking for him”.

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, adding that the vigilante man was still at large.

“The information we got is that he was having a scuffle with somebody and fired a shot from his pump-action and a stray bullet hit three persons. One died while two others were critically injured. They are now receiving treatment at the hospital”, she said.

