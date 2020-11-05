Breaking NewsPolitics

JUST IN: Buhari Meets With Traditional Rulers At Aso Villa (photos)

By
0
villa
Views: Visits 11

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with some traditional rulers from different parts of the country.

The meeting holding inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja has in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, and other notable kings and title holder.

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected to national unity and the recent nationwide protest against Police brutality.

villa

villa

Use your firearms when your life is in danger- IGP Adamu Mohammed tells police officers

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News