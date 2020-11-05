The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with some traditional rulers from different parts of the country.

The meeting holding inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja has in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, and other notable kings and title holder.

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected to national unity and the recent nationwide protest against Police brutality.

