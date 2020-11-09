After allegedly stealing the sum of N15,000 belonging to his father, a sixteen-year-old boy, James Undie, was reportedly beaten to death in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, over the weekend.

According to reports from the community, the father of the boy alleged that his son stole his money and went ahead to spend a part of it with his friends.

The father in a bid to make him confess, handed over the teenager to some people who subjected him to torture and severely beat him to death.

The incident led to an outbreak of violence which claimed the lives of two other persons and destruction of properties worth millions of naira as youths in the area reacted to the killing of the boy,

Mr Maxwell Obo, the NYCN Chairman in the state said the matter was being handled to fish out the culprits who carried out the act.

“I cannot understand why the father should hand over his son for torture because he stole his money. He as a parent ought to have handled it personally without involving a third party”, he said

. DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command Spokesman said that the boy’s father including some suspects have been arrested for interrogation and further investigations.

