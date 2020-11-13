World News Virus Cases Reach New Highs in U.S., Prompting Talk of More Lockdowns By The New York Times 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Daily cases soared above 160,000, just eight days after the country had its first 100,000-case day. Here’s the latest. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments