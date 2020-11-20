President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

… Says NASS annual budget is less than one per cent of the nation’s 2021 budget

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 general election, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has asked Nigerians not to vote for them if they have failed the people.

Lawan has also told Nigerians that the annual budget of the National Assembly is less than one per cent of the nation’s 2021 budget.

According to him, those who are not comfortable with the Senators in the present 9th Senate should not hesitate to vote them out in 2023 if they don’t like their faces.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja.

Speaking further Lawan who warned that there could be anarchy if the Senate is scrapped as being clamoured by some Nigerians, however described the Senate as a leveler which ensured that all parts of the country are equally represented unlike the House of Representatives where states with higher populations produce the highest number of lawmakers.

The President of the Senate also faulted the argument of those clamouring for the scrapping of the Senate because of the perceived jumbo pay being earned by the Senators.

Details later…

