Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has reacted to calls for the scrapping of the National Assembly

The Punch reports that Mr Lawan charged those who are not comfortable with the senators in the current 9th Senate to vote them out in 2023 if they do not like their faces.

The Senate President made his stance known while declaring open, a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja.

The Senate, according to Senator Lawan, is a leveller that ensures all parts of the country are equally represented unlike the House of Representatives where states with higher populations produce the highest number of lawmakers.

While faulting the argument of those clamouring for the scrapping of the Senate because of the perceived jumbo pay being earned by the lawmakers, Lawan said the annual budget of the National Assembly is less than one per cent of the nation’s 2021 budget.

