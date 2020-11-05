Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October 2021 has been postponed by 12 months until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMF, in a statement this afternoon, said that the decision to postpone the Annual Meetings, was reached after consultations between the Bretton Woods Institutions and the North African country, Morocco.

The Annual Meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank Group and IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country.

2020 edition of the Annual Meetings were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 190 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Created in 1945, the IMF is governed by and accountable to the 190 countries that make up its near-global membership.

The World Bank Group plays a key role in the global effort to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. It consists of five institutions: The World Bank, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA); the International Finance Corporation (IFC); the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA); and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Working together in more than 100 countries, these institutions provide financing, advice, and other solutions that enable countries address the most urgent challenges of development.

The World Bank is owned by 180 member countries. Nigeria joined the bank on March 30, 1961.