Blames delay on technical issues

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has apologised to Ekiti State government over delay in release of the 2020 results of public schools’ candidates.

The Council also debunked the rumour that the results were delayed owing to huge debt owed by the state government.In a letter dated November 5, 2020 and signed by WAEC’s Branch Controller, Alhaji Olajide Hakeem, for the Head of National Office, said that the Ekiti State government was not in any way indebted to the Council.

The letter, addressed to the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, yesterday, read: “On behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay in the release of Ekiti State public schools’ results.

“The Council wishes to state clearly that the Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC. However, it should be noted that many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to the heavy traffic congestion on our website.

“The results were eventually accessed at 5.45 p.m. on Wednesday.



“We condemn in its entirety any attempt by anybody or group making campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue.

“Ekiti State government remains one of our very reliable clients and we cherish the cordial relationship existing between the state and the Council, which we intend to keep.

“We regret any inconvenience arising from the delay. in release of results of Ekiti State public schools.



“Please, accept the warmest assurances of our highest regard.”