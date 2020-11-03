Conducts exam in Chibok council

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results, with 1.06 per cent improvement in the performance of candidates who made five subjects and above, including Mathematics and English Language.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that led to the postponement and delay in the conduct of the examination, the council recorded progress with 65.24 per cent of the candidates obtaining credit in a minimum of five subjects.

The Head of Nigeria National office, Patrick Areghan, at a press briefing in Lagos to announce the release of the result, said 1, 003, 668 candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, while 1,338,348 candidates, representing 86.99 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects.

According to him, the results of 13.98 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination are being held in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The appropriate committee of the council is investigating the cases.

The results are being uploaded on the results website, www.waecdirect.org. Areghan said 94.69 per cent of the candidates had their results fully processed and released while 5.31 per cent had a few of their subjects still being processed.

The examination, which was earlier scheduled to begin on April 6, 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was postponed to August 17, 2020 and ended on September 12, 2020, spanning a period of four weeks.

Areghan thanked the Federal Government and state governors for their support for the council to conduct the examination despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that 1,549,740 candidates registered for the examination from the 19,129 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria, out of which 780,660 were males and 757, 785 were females.

According to him, the examination was also administered to candidates from schools in Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, where the Nigerian curriculum for senior secondary schools is being used.

The examination was also conducted in Chibok Local Government area of Borno State, the first time since the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in the area by insurgents six years ago.