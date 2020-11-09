The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has rescheduled the second series of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates to November 30.

The examination was earlier scheduled to start on November 14, 2020.

In a statement on Monday evening, the spokesperson of the council, Demianus Ojijeogu, said the examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020, will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond its control.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria wishes to inform all registered candidates for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series and the general public that there has been a change in timetable,” he said.

He said the council wished to reassure candidates that the new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released soon.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause our dear candidates and members of

the general public,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES in June reported how the council said it would conduct the second series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

“This is to inform the general public and intending candidates that registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series has commenced. The examination will be urban-based and will be conducted at a period to be announced in due course,” the council said in June.

The Guardian reported how results of the 2020-first series WASSCE for private candidates were released by the West African Examination Council in March.

The West African Examinations Council is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries.

The council is also in charge of conducting examinations and also award of certificates.