The West Africa Examination Council(WAEC) has apologised to the Ekiti state government over the delay in the release of the 2020 West Africa Senior School Examination results of candidates in public schools in the State.

WAEC had on Monday released the results of this year’s examination but candidates in public schools in the state were unable to access their results generating reports that the state was allegedly indebted to the council.

However, in a letter addressed to the Commissioner for Education in the State and dated Thursday 5th November 2019 by the branch controller Mr Olajide Hakeem on behalf of the head of WAEC national office denied the allegations of indebtedness by the state government as the reason for the delay in the release of the results.

Hakeem noted that the delay was due to the traffic congestion experienced on the council’s result portal and that the results had since been released on Wednesday evening.

The letter reads;

” On behalf of the Head of National Office and the entire West African Examinations Council, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of Ekiti State Public School results. ” The Council wishes to state clearly, that Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC. However, it should be noted that many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday due to the heavy traffic congestion on our site. The results were eventually accessed by 5:45 pm yesterday. ” We condemn in its entirety any attempt by anybody or group making a campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue. Ekiti State government remains one of our very reliable clients and we cherish the cordial relationship existing between the state and the Council, which we intend to keep. ” We regret any inconveniences arising from the delay in the release of results of Ekiti State Public Schools.”

