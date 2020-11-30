The multi-award-winning singer, Aituaje Iruobe a.k.a Waje, is set to release a new song titled “Best thing” on December 4.

Waje, who broke the news to her fans on her Twitter handle @Official Waje, said, “And it is official Best thing is now available for preorder.

“We drop on Friday 4th Dec. Pre-order link my Bio, you are all my fans. The best thing is coming your way.”

The Edo-born singer gained her recognition after featuring on a remake of P.Square’s “Omoge Mi” and the duo’s 2008 hit track “Do Me.”

She contributed vocal to Banky W’s Thief my Kele,” M.I’s hit track “One Naira” and joined rap artiste Zoro to release a single album titled “Ngwa.”

Waje shocked her fans in May 2020 when she released “Red Velvet,” a single 10 album.

(NAN)