Photo Credit: The Telegraph

Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has denied “all allegations of assault” of his girlfriend Kate Greville after being arrested following reports of a disturbance at his home on Sunday.

The 46-year-old was co-operating with police, according to a statement released by his representative.

“Mr. Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him,” it read.

“He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

The Sun newspaper said police were called to Giggs’s home late on Sunday and he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement saying it was “aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

The Sun quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying: “Police were called at 10.05 pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

The FAW canceled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, where Giggs had been due to name his squad for the friendly against the United States, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland later this month.

Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 after a stellar playing career in which he won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups, and three League Cups with Manchester United, and was capped 64 times for Wales.

-AFP