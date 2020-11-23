Amid an NFL probe into sexual harassment claims against The Washington Football Team, franchise owner Dan Snyder is now speaking out to apologize for the club’s failures without addressing any specific allegation.
‘Let’s be really clear: This is a human issue,’ Snyder told The Wall Street Journal. ‘I’m sorry that anyone was hurt, but we can change.
‘We are apologetic,’ added Snyder, who has replaced the team’s controversial name, its President, and the head coach since early summer.
In two separate Washington Post reports over the summer, no fewer than 15 women made sexual harassment or other hostile workplace claims against club employees, nearly all of whom departed before or immediately after the accusations were revealed.
Snyder, himself, was accused of telling a team cheerleader named Tiffany Bacon Scourby (left) in 2004 that she should go to a hotel room with a personal friend of his so the two could ‘get to know each other’. The Post cited former employee Emily Applegate (right) and 14 other women, many of whom claimed they were left unsupported by an understaffed human resources department
The women say they endured unwelcome sexual advances, comments about their physical appearance, and verbal abuse from co-workers or male supervisors. One female employee said she was called ‘f***ing stupid’ and asked to wear a tight dress in a client meeting ‘so the men in the room have something to look at.’
The Post report cited former employee Emily Applegate and 14 mostly anonymous women, many of whom claimed they were left unsupported by an understaffed human resources department.
Snyder, himself, was accused of telling a team cheerleader named Tiffany Bacon Scourby in 2004 that she should go to a hotel room with a personal friend of his so the two could ‘get to know each other.’
He was also accused of warning the team’s cheerleading director to ensure the dancers are ‘skinny with big tits’ or he would ‘f***ing kill him.’
Snyder has denied both of these claims.
Snyder (left) hired a new boss before the season: former NFL running back Jason Wright (right), who became the NFL’s first African-American team president
Redskins cheerleaders seen dancing as part of a 2004 event, where Scourby claims Snyder suggested she spend some time with a close friend of his in a nearby hotel room
The Redskins promoted the 2013 calendar shoot on their website. Later a group of former cheerleaders claimed they were asked to pose topless in front of an all-male group of sponsors
In July, Snyder hired Washington law firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP to review the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Attorney Beth Wilkinson is now reporting directly to the league office, and according to the Journal, her findings will be released soon.
Snyder also hired a new boss before the season: former NFL running back Jason Wright, who became the NFL’s first African-American team president.
As Snyder and Wright said in separate interviews with the Journal, the team’s environment suffered because problems were never addressed. Both cited new, diverse personnel to explain how they’re addressing the problem, but according to Wright, the team still has a long way to go.
Donald Wells, an ex-Redskins cheerleader director, backed up Scourby’s claim, according to the Washington Post
‘We know that it’s hard for people who experience harassment to come forward,’ said Wright, who admitted he was warned by ‘people’ not to take the job because of the franchise’s bad reputation. ‘Not everything came to light that needed to.’
The team even held town halls, allowing employees to come forward with complaints. Initially, Wright explained, there ‘wasn’t a comfort raising issues,’ but that has changed as the months have gone by.
Furthermore, Snyder is now abandoning his famously hands-off approach, which he admits contributed to the team’s problems because he was so far removed from its day-to-day operations.
‘That’s absolutely true,’ Snyder said. ‘We’re really trying to get it right.’
This is not the first time that former team cheerleaders have accused the club of condoning an inappropriate work atmosphere.
In 2018, The New York Times reported that the cheerleadering team’s 2013 trip to Costa Rica crossed professional boundaries, with some women claiming they were forced to pose topless during a calendar shoot while an all-male group of sponsors and fans watched.
One club executive instructed employees to create a lewd behind-the-scenes video of partially nude cheerleaders at a 2008 calendar shoot, according to the latest wave of accusations against the embattled NFL franchise
Several alleged that nine cheerleaders were picked by certain sponsors to be their personal escorts that same night, and while they say sex was not a part of that assignment, they said they felt compelled to cooperate.
Coming off a 14-hour day, some of the exhausted cheerleaders reportedly began to cry upon learning about the ‘escort’ assignment.
According to the report, the cheerleaders felt the trip was mandatory, even though they were not being paid. The team did cover transportation, meals and lodging.
Some of the cheerleaders were left feeling ‘worthless and unprotected’ afterwards, claiming the Redskins were were ‘pimping [them] out.’
Former Redskins cheerleading captains Charo Bishop and Rachel Gill denied those claims to NBC’s Today Show after the 2018 report was published.
Beth Wilkinson, founder of Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz LLP, was hired by Snyder to conduct a probe of the team’s work environment. She is now reporting to the NFL’s office in New York
The team has severed ties with every employee who was accused of inappropriate behavior in the Post reports – a process that Snyder claims began before the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.
‘We thought we needed to change just across the board,’ Snyder said, ‘and we’ve been working very, very hard at it.’
The sexual harassment accusations were made during a turbulent summer from the team, which dropped its long-time name, the Redskins, amid pressure from sponsors and social justice groups, who believe it to be racist.
Snyder is also locked in a battle with team minority owners, who are pushing him to sell his majority stake so that they can unload their shares at a higher price, sources familiar with the situation previously told the Daily Mail. (Minority shares of a professional sports franchise are typically worth more if potential buyers have the opportunity to purchase a controlling stake in the team)
A Maryland native and lifelong fan of the team, Snyder’s business career began in wallboard advertising and telemarketing. By 1996, at age 32, he had become the youngest CEO of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, according to FastCompany.com.
In 1999, Snyder bought the team and its stadium, now known as FedExField, for $800 million — the most expensive franchise acquisition in sports history at the time.
Since then, the team has a 147-200-1 record with eight head coaches and a whopping 21 different starting quarterbacks over that time. Washington is 3-7 on the current season.
WASHINGTON NFL TEAM EMPLOYEES ACCUSED OF MISCONDUCT OR NEGLIGENCE:
Former Washington Redskins director of pro personnel Alex Santos
Director of pro personnel Alex Santos: Six former employees and two reporters who covered the team told the Washington Post that Santos made inappropriate remarks to them about their appearances. He also asked them if they were interested in him romantically. In 2019, he allegedly pinched Rhiannon Walker, a reporter for The Athletic, and told her she had ‘an ass like a wagon.’ This resulted in an internal investigation. Another reporter, the Ringer’s Nora Princiotti, also accused Santos of harassing her. Santos, who declined to speak with The Post, was fired in July.
Team radio play-by-play announcer Larry Michael: Seven former employees told The Post that ‘the voice of the Washington Redskins’ frequently talked openly about female co-workers looks, often making sexually disparaging remarks. He was once caught on a ‘hot mic’ in 2018 discussing the looks of one intern, six sources told The Post. He is also accused of ordering employees to edit together a video of lewd behind-the-scenes outtakes from a 2008 calendar shoot. Michael, who declined to speak with The Post, retired after 16 seasons in July.
Former radio announcer Larry Michael (left) and former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II (right)
Assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II: In a text message obtained by The Post, Mann told a female colleague that he and other men in the office debated whether she had plastic surgery on her breasts. He also warned another female coworker to expect an ‘inappropriate hug’ from him, adding, ‘don’t worry that will be a stapler in my pocket, nothing else.’ Mann declined to speak with The Post after being fired in July.
Former president of business operations Dennis Greene
President of business operations Dennis Greene: Five former employees told The Post that Greene asked female sales staffers to wear revealing outfits and flirt with wealthy season ticket holders and suite holders. Greene worked for the club for 17 years until 2018, when it was revealed that he had sold access to team cheerleaders at a bikini photo shoot in Costa Rica as part of a ticket package. According to a New York Times investigation, the 2013 calendar shoot did not involve any sex, but team officials did worry the cheerleaders by taking their passports. Some cheerleaders say they were required to be topless, although the shoot did not include any nudity. After a 14-hour shoot one day, nine of the 36 cheerleaders were reportedly asked to escort suite holders to a local nightclub. Several of the women began to cry, according to the Times. Greene declined to comment and has not worked for the team since being fired in 2018.
Chief operating officer Mitch Gershman: Former team Emily Applegate said he would routinely compliment her body while also regularly berating her for insignificant problems, like printer malfunctions. Her allegations were supported by two other female former employees. When contacted, Gershman told The Post, ‘I barely even remember who she is,’ adding that he ‘would apologize to anyone who thought I was verbally abusive.’ Gershman left the team in 2015.
Team president Bruce Allen: Although he is not accused of any misconduct, Applegate claims Allen must have known about the abuse she was receiving because ‘he sat 30 feet away from me… and saw me sobbing at my desk several times a week.’ The brother of former Virginia Governor and US Senator George Allen, Bruce Allen was fired after the 2019 season.
Majority owner Dan Snyder: A former cheerleader named Tiffany Bacon Scourby told the Washington Post Snyder suggested that she join his ‘close friend’ in a hotel room in 2004 so they ‘could get to know each other.’ The 55-year-old billionaire is also accused of belittling executives, according to three members of the executive staff. Specifically, he mocked Dennis Greene for being a college cheerleader, once allegedly ordering him to do cartwheels for his amusement. He’s reportedly quarreling with the team’s minority partners, who wish to unload their shares, but could likely get more if he were willing to sell too. Snyder remains the team’s majority owner.
Neither team owner Dan Snyder (left) or recently fired team president Bruce Allen (right) are accused of any misconduct, but sources did tell The Post that they should have been aware about the workplace culture, and neither did enough to stop it
