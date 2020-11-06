By Akinwale Akinyoade
06 November 2020 |
4:41 pm
2baba – Target You
Multiple award winning Nigerian singer 2Baba‘s has released the music video for his Syemca assisted song “Target You.”
“Target You” is off 2Baba’s seventh studio album “Warriors” that was released earlier this year in March.
The video was shot by Unlimited LA and it features an appearance from Nollywood actress Linda Osifo.
Watch below:
