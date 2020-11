Adekunle Gold – Okay

Nigerian superstar singer Adekunle Gold has released the music video to his song “Okay” taken off his latest project “Afropop Vol. 1”

The music video was directed by 1ofmyguys and sees the award-winning songwriter looking chilled and relaxed.

He sings about being himself and how haters cannot be up to his level and can never be him.

The video also makes use of colour pops to add to the visual aesthetic.

Watch below: