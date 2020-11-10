Davido and Lil Baby | Image: YouTube screenshot

To build up momentum ahead of his upcoming album A Better Time, Nigerian Afropop star Davido has shared a new single “So Crazy” featuring Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

“So Crazy” is set to appear on A Better Time album which is set for release this Friday, November 13. The new track was produced by Nick Papz and Xander.

“So Crazy” is accompanied by a music video which was directed in Los Angeles by David Wept. The video features Davido, Lil Baby and their friends with a host of beautiful women at a poolside party.

Davido in a statement spoke about his relationship with Lil Baby: “I’ve known Lil Baby for quite a while, and I think it’s important that I point this out: When you are collaborating on a record, you need to make sure that the relationship is good outside of music. I feel like that is when you make the best music.”

Watch “So Crazy” video below:





“I was thinking of putting out like a little quarantine playlist. But then, I was like, ‘Nah, I think I want to release another body of work.’ My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it’s a better album,” he told Rolling Stone.

“I’ve never really had time to refocus, sit down, and record a project, because I’m always on tour. I’m always all over the place. For the first time I had the opportunity to sit down and focus with my producers and take our time on each and every song.