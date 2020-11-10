Breaking News

Watch: Davido And Lil Baby Party In “So Crazy” Music Video

By
0
watch:-davido-and-lil-baby-party-in-“so-crazy”-music-video
Views: Visits 0

Davido - So Crazy (Official Video) ft. Lil Baby

Davido and Lil Baby | Image: YouTube screenshot

To build up momentum ahead of his upcoming album A Better Time, Nigerian Afropop star Davido has shared a new single “So Crazy” featuring Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

“So Crazy” is set to appear on A Better Time album which is set for release this Friday, November 13. The new track was produced by Nick Papz and Xander.

“So Crazy” is accompanied by a music video which was directed in Los Angeles by David Wept. The video features Davido, Lil Baby and their friends with a host of beautiful women at a poolside party.

Davido in a statement spoke about his relationship with Lil Baby: “I’ve known Lil Baby for quite a while, and I think it’s important that I point this out: When you are collaborating on a record, you need to make sure that the relationship is good outside of music. I feel like that is when you make the best music.”

Watch “So Crazy” video below:


“I was thinking of putting out like a little quarantine playlist. But then, I was like, ‘Nah, I think I want to release another body of work.’ My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it’s a better album,” he told Rolling Stone.

“I’ve never really had time to refocus, sit down, and record a project, because I’m always on tour. I’m always all over the place. For the first time I had the opportunity to sit down and focus with my producers and take our time on each and every song.


Related

Working from home? Five steps to claim your tax back

Previous article

Tanzania: Magufuli Says Time to Now Focus on Economy

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News