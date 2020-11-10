Falz – Johnny | Image: YouTube screenshot

In the wake of the #EndSARS protests, Nigerian rapper Falz has shared the music video to his single “Johnny” which he dedicates to victims of police brutality.

The Afro hip hop track infused with a sample from “J.J.D. (Johnny Just Drop) by Fela Kuti tackles insecurity and reckless killings in Nigeria. On the second verse of the song, Falz painted the story of a NYSC member who was shot by a police officer a day to his passing out ceremony.

The video which was directed by OluTheWave, features footages of police brutality and killings as well as footages from the #EndSARS protests.

At the end of the video, Falz wrote in a statement: “Dedicated to our fallen heroes. #EndSARS. Justice must be served. Every single person responsible for these gruesome acts must be brought to book.

“It’s time to get our pvcs ready. The power of the people is greater than the people in power.”

Watch “Johnny” below:





“Johnny” appeared on Falz’s critically acclaimed fourth studio album, “Moral Instruction” which was released on January 15, 2019. Moral Instruction addresses societal issues such as corrupt politicians, corruption, police brutality, prostitution, social injustice and internet fraud. The album won Best Rap Album and Album of the Year at The Headies 2019.