Larry Gaaga features heavyweight music duo, Umu Obiligo, and multiple award-winning act Davido in the official video of “Doubting Thomas”.

The song is part of the soundtrack for “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”. It is a fusion of minds, talent, and passion to create a sound that tells a story and paints a picture that will last a lifetime!

Larry Gaaga infiltrated the Nigerian music industry through a multidisciplinary steps of songwriting, production, management, entrepreneurism, and, singing.

From his early days and constant involvement in the music industry, Gaaga has established a significant presence in the Afro-pop world. Also in 2019, he produced the soundtrack to the film “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”.

