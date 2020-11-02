Olamide and Bella Shmurda in Triumphant music video | Image: Olamide Baddosneh/YouTube

Olamide has released the music video to his Bella Shmurda-assisted single “Triumphant”.

On the biographical track, Olamide shares a glimpse of the emotional state of his mind revealing how the death of his parents just at the point of him attaining fame and success made him lose his mind.

“Mo dye irun mi yellow, Motu dye è si green, People think say na swag, But I was losing my mind,” the 31-year-old rapper sang.

“Triumphant” video was directed by Clarence Abiodun Peters who also directed his previous video “Green Light”.

Watch “Triumphant” below:





“Triumphant” is the fifth track off Olamide’s 10th solo album “Carpe Diem” which was released in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2020. The album is a follow-up to “999” which was released earlier this year.

The 12-track album features guest verses from Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz and long time collaborator Phyno.

Olamide added that the album is also “a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound from way back in Nigeria called galala, which has a little bit of reggae/dancehall. It’s also a fusion of something we call Celestial, which is when you are playing secular music in church. It’s like taking pop to the church.”