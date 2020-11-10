Breaking News

Olamide Featuring Omah Lay In "Infinity" Music Video

Singer-rapper Olamide has shared the music video for his single “Infinity” featuring Omah Lay.

The P.Prime-produced track appeared on Olamide’s 10th solo album, “Carpe Diem”, which the rapper released last month.

The colourful video was directed by Clarence Peters.

Watch “Infinity” video below:


Prior to the release of the album “Carpe Diem”, the 31-year-old rapper disclosed that it is a reflection of his mind as well as the current sound brewing underground in Nigeria. The album as of Monday, 9 November 2020 has been streamed over 80 million times across major music platforms.

The 12-track album features guest verses from Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz and long time collaborator Phyno.


