Patoranking – Yo Body

Nigerian dancehall artist Patoranking has released the music video to his song “Yo Body.“

The song is off his most recent album “Three” which housed his smashing hit single “Abule“.

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch and features scantily dressed vixens dancing around Patoranking as he belts out the lyrics to his song.

Superstar singers Davido, Zlatan Ibile, and Peruzzi make cameo appearances in the video.

The video relies on glitz, glamour, and fireworks to keep viewers glued.

Watch HERE.