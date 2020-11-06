Breaking News

Watch: Patoranking Releases Music Video To “Yo Body”

By
0
watch:-patoranking-releases-music-video-to-“yo-body”
Views: Visits 2

Everything you need to live well

Patoranking – Yo Body

Nigerian dancehall artist Patoranking has released the music video to his song “Yo Body.“

The song is off his most recent album “Three” which housed his smashing hit single “Abule“.

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch and features scantily dressed vixens dancing around Patoranking as he belts out the lyrics to his song.

Superstar singers Davido, Zlatan Ibile, and Peruzzi make cameo appearances in the video.

The video relies on glitz, glamour, and fireworks to keep viewers glued.

Watch HERE.


Related

Live: Biden pulls ahead of Trump in battleground state of Georgia

Previous article

Do YOU regret having children? Struggling parents reveal why they wish they’d never started a family

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News