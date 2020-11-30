Watermelon mojito | Photo Oliver’s Markets

This refreshing mojito is prepared using fresh watermelon, fresh mint, and lime. Also, it is naturally sweetened. And, can easily be turned into an alcoholic drink if you prefer that way.

Ingredients

4 handfuls of fresh mint leaves, coarsely torn by hand

3 to 4 chunks of fresh watermelon

8 ounces white rum, such as Bacardi

1/2 cup simple syrup

6 tbsps freshly squeezed lime juice (3 limes)

Sprigs of mint and spears of watermelon (for serving)

Ginger Ale

Method