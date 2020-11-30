Everything you need to live well
Watermelon mojito | Photo Oliver’s Markets
This refreshing mojito is prepared using fresh watermelon, fresh mint, and lime. Also, it is naturally sweetened. And, can easily be turned into an alcoholic drink if you prefer that way.
Ingredients
- 4 handfuls of fresh mint leaves, coarsely torn by hand
- 3 to 4 chunks of fresh watermelon
- 8 ounces white rum, such as Bacardi
- 1/2 cup simple syrup
- 6 tbsps freshly squeezed lime juice (3 limes)
- Sprigs of mint and spears of watermelon (for serving)
- Ginger Ale
Watermelon mojito | Photo Jessica in the Kitchen
Method
- Use a mortar and pestle to mash the mint leaves.
- Remove and discard the rind and seeds of the watermelon.
- Put the fruit into a food processor fitted with the steel blade and purée.
- Put the mashed mint into a large pitcher with 2 cups of puréed watermelon, the rum, simple syrup, and lime juice and stir to combine.
- Pour the mixture into a pitcher for serving.
- Place ice cubes in glasses and pour the mojito mixture into the glasses. Garnish with ginger ale, sprigs of fresh mint and spears of watermelon. Serve ice cold.
Comments