The All Progressives Congress (APC) will witness more defections from other political parties in weeks to come, Yobe State governor, Mala Buni, has said.

Mr Buni, who is also the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, said this during a meeting with APC Senate caucus on Wednesday.

His comment came hours after the Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC. It also comes about a week after Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, left the PDP for APC.

The duo had cited mismanagement of party issues and injustice in the party respectively, as reasons for leaving.

More defections expected

In his address, Mr Buni noted that the committee has settled most, if not all the crisis across states it holds power.

He mentioned Mr Umahi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, former PDP National chairman, Barnabas Gemade, and a few others as members “who have joined or rejoined the party”. He asked Nigerians to expect more defections.

“Many others have indicated interests to either return or join the party,” he said.

“In fact, I want to assure you all that APC will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country, and by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

He urged the lawmakers to work towards keeping the APC in power for a longer period.

“I also wish to suggest that as committed members of the party, we should be thinking and working for the party beyond one, two, three or even four terms of office,” he said.

“As it is obtained (sic) in advanced democracies and with older political parties, we must ensure the victory of the party at all times to successfully and effectively implement the party manifesto and programmes to the benefit of Nigerians.”

The governor also said the reconciliation exercise by the committee has called for all court cases against the party to be withdrawn to allow internal settlement of the various disputes.

“The party lacks authentic register in all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and to this regard, the party will revalidate its membership register, expunge names of those who had left the party and include those who have joined the party from 2014 to date in compliance with Article 9:4 of the Party Constitution,” he said.