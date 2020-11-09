World News We Are Still a Nation Painfully Divided By Margaret Renkl 45 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Yes, Joe Biden won, but the 71 million people who voted for Donald Trump aren’t going anywhere. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments