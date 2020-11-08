Partners NEPZA For Free Trade Zone To Actualise Dream

Taraba State government is capable of generating well over $1billion yearly from the Mining, Agriculture, and Tourism subsector if properly tapped, the state Governor, Dairus Ishaku has said.

Ishaku said plans have reached advance stage to ensure these resources are properly harnessed in the next one year giving the ongoing Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority [NEPZA]/Taraba State partnership to develop a free trade zone in the area.

The governor stressed that to ensure the dream is realisable, the state is already building an airport runway for better transportation of goods and services, as well as to attract more investors.

The governor stated this, yesterday when he led a delegation to solicit the cooperation of NEPZA in Abuja.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba promised to immediately set up NEPZA/Taraba working committee with the view of establishing a special economic zone for the state.

Adesugba noted: “The working group will look at all these areas you have mentioned. We are also going to bring in the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), but I must assure you that NEPZA is out to assist Taraba State to succeed.

‘’We hope we shall start up the development of infrastructure in all the free trade zones we have across the country, we are also looking forward to discouraging medical tourism by establishing special trade zones for medical practice, this will help the nation save over $1billion yearly from the current medical tourism embarked upon by Nigerians.”