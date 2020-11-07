By Nwabueze Onwuneme

WE, the foremost pro-President Muhammadu Buhari youth group in the Southeast; the Buhari Southeast Youth Movement (BUSEYM) condemn in its entirety the recent attacks by hoodlums who took advantage of the peaceful EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem and wanton destruction on government/private properties and also on the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Though we are fully in support of the peaceful aspect of the protest since it is the right of the citizenry to protest against issues that greatly affects the wellbeing of the citizenry, we however condemn in its totality the hijacking of the protest by disgruntled politicians necessitating the widespread violence, destruction and looting that now characterised the latter part of the protests.

As a group, we maintain that the attitude/behaviour of the hoodlums should not be likened to that of the Nigerian youth but rather to that of hoodlums and their sponsors in their bid to discredit the Nigerian youth and set them on a collision course with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. We state that they have failed because the Nigerian youth is now more than resolute to assert himself and he is today, very particular about his image.

The group wonders the rationale behind the attacks and destruction on government properties which are built with taxpayers’ money and which would still be repaired with taxpayers’ money, thereby leaving out other pressing needs and services for the citizenry in dire need of scarce resources.

We cannot understand also the rationale behind the attacks on individuals and corporate properties which today has greatly affected commerce. This has become a major threat for local and foreign investments by prospective investors to the country. We condemn the attack and propaganda against the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We consider as unfortunate, such an action against a man who holds no political office or has a constitutional control over security agencies; a man, who, in the past and even present, has been standing against the military onslaught to enthrone the democracy we all now enjoy today as can be seen during his struggles back then as a foremost NADECO leader.

We also sympathise with families of those that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls.