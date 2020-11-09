The Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Adamawa state Chapter, has reiterated that it enjoys Local Government autonomy in the state.

Mr Jingi Rufai, the ALGON state Chairman, who said this during a news briefing in Yola on Sunday added that the association conducts monthly meeting where funds and projects are distributed equitably for proper execution across the state’s 21 LGAs.

“For better understanding, ALGON has its own source of allocation directly from the federation account and that is why there is monthly Joint Account Meeting.

“The meetings are chaired by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs where funds and projects are distributed for proper execution at the grassroots”, he said.

He disclosed that at no time did the state governor interfere in their meetings and that the Chairmen were contented with their monthly allocations.

Rufai denied a report on an online news platform, ‘TG news’, accusing some council Chairmen of fighting over money allegedly given to the ALGON.

“The publication was a deliberate attempt to tarnished the good image of Local Government Chairmen in the state and such can never be tolerated.

“We respect the media but not such yellow journalism by unprofessional and half-baked practitioners”, he said.

He assured continued partnership with genuine journalists, who practiced their profession as enshrined in their Code of Ethics

