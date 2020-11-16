By Henry Umoru— Abuja

The Senate has taken a swipe at the Media and Publicity team of the Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign Committee over its allegations that senators are hoarding palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lampooning the Director, Media and Publicity of Buhari Campaign Committee, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, for raising such an alarm, the Senate denied the accusations, saying that no lawmaker is hoarding palliatives meant for distribution to their constituents.

The Senate also said no lawmaker received any kobo or any foodstuff and materials from President Muhammadu Buhari, not to talk of hoarding same.

In a statement, on Monday, in Abuja by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru(APC-Osun Central) the Senate warned the group against deliberate falsehood designed to paint lawmakers in bad light.

According to Senator Basiru, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Senators did not only donate half of their salaries for the purpose of cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, but legislators also played major roles by purchasing and distributing palliatives to people at their different constituencies.

The Senate added: “So it is quite unfortunate for Kilani Mohammed or anyone to castigate us in the public and saying what is not true.”

The statement by Senator Basiru’s Media Adviser, Remi Ibitola, read, “The attention of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and publicity has been drawn to a publication credited to The Director, Media and Publicity of the Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign Committee, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, alleging hoarding of palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians by lawmakers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

