By Samuel Oamen

International Cable News Network (CNN) has declared it stands on its report on the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020 despite criticism by the Federal Government.

The report, it insisted, was “carefully and meticulously researched”.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had accused the media organisation of “irresponsible journalism”, saying it relied on fake videos from social media.

The Federal Government was responding to an investigative report by CNN claiming that security forced fired at protesters.

It described the CNN’s report as completely false and inciting, calling for sanction of the media outfit.

But the cable station, in its reaction titled ‘Nigeria threatens CNN with sanctions but provides no evidence Lekki toll gate investigation is inaccurate’ said it remains unbending on its report on the Lekki shooting.

“Our reporting was carefully and meticulously researched, and we stand by it.

“The report was based on testimony from dozens of witnesses, and photos and video obtained and geolocated by CNN. It painted a picture of how members of the Nigerian army and the police shot at the crowd, killing at least one person and wounding dozens more.

“CNN verified photos and videos acquired from multiple eyewitnesses and protesters using timestamps and other data from the video files.

“Video footage shows soldiers who appear to be shooting in the direction of protesters. And accounts from eyewitnesses established that after the army withdrew, a second round of shooting happened later in the evening.

“Prior to publishing the report, CNN tried multiple times to elicit comment from the Nigerian army and police. A Lagos State police spokesman declined to comment because of an ongoing investigation.

“While a statement from the Lagos State government said that there would be no comment while a judicial tribunal was underway.”