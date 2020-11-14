Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa. Credit: @Ahmedmusa718

Super Eagles skipper and forward, Ahmed Musa has apologised over his team’s 4-4 draw display against the Leone Stars in Benin on Friday evening.

The Super Eagles were quick to assert their dominance as early as the 4th-minute with a low strike from Iwobi and they followed it up with goals from Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze in the 29th minute. The Leone sides managed to get one back in the 41st minute to give some glimmer of hope.

The second half was a different tale with the Leone stars coming from behind to get three goals in a space of 14 minutes with goals from Kamara and Mustapha Bundu; to get the much decisive draw.

In the 52 second video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles, the Nigerian forward was in a somber mood admitting to the flaws shown in the match by him and his teammates.

He had this to say: “Dear Nigerians, on behalf of myself and my teammates we are really sorry for the disappointment of the game tonight,”

“We know we made a very big mistake in the game but there is nothing we can do, that’s football. Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose” he further added.

“We will correct our mistakes in the next game. By God’s grace we will go there [Sierra Leone] and do our best to see we qualify for the Afcon and we know we can do it.

“We are sorry for the game tonight and we will make it up, thank you very much.”

The Super Eagles will travel to Freetown for the return leg tie on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with victory over the Leone stars giving the Nigerian side a possible early ticket to the 2012 African Nations Cup in Cameroon.