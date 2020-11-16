Buba Galadima

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Businessman and politician Buba Galadima has said that the people will support a candidate from South-East, but not “Igbo presidency”

Galadima said this Monday during The Morning Show on Arise Television while speaking on restructuring from the EndSAR protest.

He said “I have a lot of friends from South East, I can vote for any of them if they present themselves but I am not agreeing to “Igbo presidency”

Watch the video below: