Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

THE Director-General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, has said the commission worked for the development of Southwest, not just for the good of the Yoruba.

He spoke at a meeting with Southwest regional editors at its Cocoa House office, Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oyeleye said although the Southwest is mostly peopled by the Yoruba, it plays host to all ethnic groups in the country, as well as hundreds of thousands of foreigners across the six states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

He said the well-being of all residents is the major focus of the commission.

Oyeleye said the DAWN Commission’s mandate was to develop measures that would sustain the region’s position as the safest, peaceful and most prosperous place to live, work and do business in Nigeria.

He noted that in doing this, there is no segregation by reason of origin or ethnicity because all members of the population are good resources for the growth and prosperity of the region.

Given its population size and quality, as well as other natural resources and peaceful coexistence, he said it is in the interest of Nigeria to allow Western Nigeria to prosper.

For him, Nigeria has reached a stage where it should restructure along the lines of development.

Oyeleye said the need for economic restructuring has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with development and prosperity of all Nigerians.