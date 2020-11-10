By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Senate on Monday said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not inform it before it allegedly froze the bank accounts of some leaders of #EndSARS protesters.

This came as the Upper Chamber raised concerns about N2.2 billion allegedly placed under the capital expenditures in the Ministry of Justice’s 2021 budget.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, announced this after the Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami (SAN) defended his ministry’s 2021 budget estimates.

Bamidele said the Senate was still expecting information on the matter.

The bank accounts of some youth leaders were allegedly frozen by the Federal Government for their purported participation in last month’s #EndSARS protests.

When asked what steps the Senate was taking on the development, Bamidele said the matter was not before the Upper Chamber.

“We read it in the news, like everyone of us. Our committee is also interested in knowing what is going on in this regard.

“As it is, our committee is not in a position to either explain or defend,” he said.

He said the National Assembly would liaise with the Executive to know the true position of the matter.

“We will reach out to the executive. If it is true, we would find out what the stakeholders in charge are trying to achieve with this,” he added.