The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara says it is ready to host the 2020 Batch ‘B’ orientation course.

The NYSC Spokesman in the state, Mr Oladipo Morakinyo, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to Morakinyo, the three-week orientation course will hold between Nov. 10 and Nov. 30.

He said that the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government area of the state was ready to accommodate the prospective corps members for the orientation course.

Morakinyo added that the orientation camp would comply with COVID-19 protocols as laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The registration exercise of the participants will commence by 7.00 am. on Nov. 10 till the midnight of Nov. 13, which is the cut-off date.

“The official opening of the course and the swearing-in of the corps members deployed to the state will take place at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Yikpata, on Nov. 16 at 10 am.,” he said.

Morakinyo further stated that the camp would be presided over by Gov. AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, while the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Kawu, would administer the oath of allegiance on the prospective corps members.

Morakinyo advised employers, who required the services of corps members, to submit their request letters to the NYSC secretariat or the nearest zonal office or local government office not later than Nov. 9.

He also enjoined guests and members of the camp community to be in full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

