Adding to the excitement of West Ham United’s comeback to Premier League football, the Hammers announced they have expanded their partnership with Scope Markets. Scope Markets is now the sleeve sponsor for the football team’s jersey and the club’s official online trading partner.

Scope Markets is a leading global financial services company, committed to offering best-in-class trading services and infrastructure for its clients. With a leadership team that has more than 5 decades of experience in the financial services industry, Scope Markets offers forex and CFD trading services for traders of all skill levels. The company now has the honour of being the official online trading partner for West Ham. West Ham United boasts an impressive history too. The east London club was founded in 1900, so showcases over 100 years of victory, knowledge and of course, silverware.

The partnership between the two began two years ago, in September 2018, and was extended in September 2019. This partnership offered Scope Markets numerous branding opportunities and both partners will now continue to work together on a variety of commercial initiatives.

As the sleeve sponsor of the West Ham, the Scope Markets logo will appear on both the home and away jerseys of the players, alongside tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement and the NHS, which has been at the frontline of pandemic efforts. Like Scope Markets, West Ham United is committed to diversity and equality and raising awareness of issues throughout society.

“We are delighted with this extension of our partnership with West Ham. It has been an incredible two years with the team, and we look forward to working together again. By choosing to become the sleeve sponsor, we highlight our commitment to achieving new heights together,” said Jacob Plattner, CEO of Scope Markets.

“West Ham shares the same values and goals as Scope Markets, such as hard work, fairness, teamwork, giving back to the community and a vision of growth for the organisation and its members.”

“A warm welcome to Scope Markets as our new sleeve sponsor. We are excited to expand our partnership with a global organisation with a proven commitment to excellence in service and innovation. This mirrors our own commitment to the sport. We appreciate Scope Markets’ continued support for our team and look forward to working jointly for the benefit and future growth of both organisations,” added Karim Virani, Digital and Commercial Director at West Ham United.

Karren Brady, Vice-Chairman, West Ham United, went on to say, “Scope Markets and West Ham are much more than partners. We are one family, committed to the same goals of growing our corporate identity on a global scale. The expansion of our partnership is an excellent way to move forward on this goal. Our two organisations are a natural fit, so we are delighted with the new sleeve sponsorship.”

